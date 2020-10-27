Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bartomeu has been president since Sandro Rosell resigned in 2014

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned following increasing fan pressure and a public fall-out with Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu, who became president in 2014, was set to receive a vote of no confidence as fans tried to remove him.

He fell out with forward Messi after the Argentina striker handed in a transfer request in August.

His resignation, which includes the entire board of directors, follows Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Barca have won four La Liga titles and the Champions League in 2015 under Bartomeu's leadership but resentment against him had grown in the past year.

He had been criticised due to worsening finances and the team's decline on the pitch, which saw them lift no major silverware last season.

Following his failed summer move, Messi said he felt deceived by Bartomeu and hit out at his presidency, saying "there has been no project or anything for a long time".

Bartomeu had been due to step down in March, having served the maximum two terms as club president.

Barcelona are owned by their supporters who vote to elect a president to run the club.