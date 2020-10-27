Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

This season's Scottish Cup is scheduled to culminate in a Hampden final on 8 May

Replays have been scrapped for this season's Scottish Cup in a bid to prevent further fixture congestion.

Also among the rule changes amid the pandemic, clubs that draw a Premiership side will have to test their players for Covid-19.

Three substitutes are permitted, with a fourth allowed in extra time, and postponed games in early rounds must be rearranged for the next midweek.

Teams have the option to withdraw if they cannot meet the requirements.

But they will still receive the bonus payment equivalent to the round they would have entered at.

Drawn games will go into extra time and be decided by penalties if necessary.

Last season's tournament has yet to be completed, with the semi-finals this weekend and the final on 20 December.

The 2020-21 competition, featuring 10 rounds instead of nine, begins with two preliminary rounds on 28 November and 12 December.

The first round, which includes League Two clubs, is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day.

Championship and League One clubs will enter in the second round on January 9 and Premiership clubs join the last 32 on January 30. The final is scheduled for Saturday, May 8.