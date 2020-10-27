Last updated on .From the section Everton

Digne was sent off for treading on Walker-Peters

Everton defender Lucas Digne has had his three-match ban for a red card against Southampton on Sunday reduced to one game.

The Frenchman, 27, was sent off for a challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters in the 2-0 Premier League defeat.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti described the decision as "a joke" and said they would appeal.

Although the red card has not been rescinded, an independent commission reduced the ban by two games.

Digne will miss Sunday's league match against Newcastle but will be available when Everton host Manchester United on 7 November.