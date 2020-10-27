Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Alfie Mawson captained Bristol City on his league debut for the club, with regular skipper Tomas Kalas out injured

Bristol City defender Alfie Mawson, currently on loan with the Championship club from Fulham, has had knee surgery.

The 26-year-old, who is due to stay at Ashton Gate until the end of the season, sustained the injury during last week's home loss to Middlesbrough.

The former Brentford, Barnsley and Swansea City centre-half has made six appearances for the Robins in 2020-21.

Bristol City, who face Bournemouth on Wednesday, have not put a timescale on Mawson's recovery.