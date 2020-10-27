Rachel Furness celebrates after scoring three minutes before half-time

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says his side's 1-0 win away to Belarus in a European Championship qualifier proves they are "building momentum".

Rachel Furness scored the winner after her side had goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns sent-off in the 27th minute.

The victory keeps NI well in the running for a place in the play-offs for the finals as Group C runners-up.

"The players gave everything they had. They played with real spirit and dug in," said the NI Women's boss.

"To win the game having had a player less for more than an hour is testament to the work they put in and to how they have trained really hard to get in this position."

Northern Ireland moved up to third place in their group with their victory in Minsk and wins in their final two home fixtures against the Belarusians and the Faroe Islands on 27 November and 1 December would see them progress to the play-off stage for a place at the 2022 finals in England.

"We have seven points from our last nine now so we are starting to gather momentum," added Shiels.

"We have got ourselves into a position now where we are competing against teams with players who are playing for some of the best teams in Europe and we are getting there.

"Belarus will be difficult in our next game so if the regulations allow we need people to come and watch us and give us the support we need the way they do with the men's team.

"If we reach the play-offs it will be the giant of all giant-killings - one of the greatest achievements of my career given the competition we are playing against and the fact that 95% of our players are playing part-time in our local league."

Kenny Shiels was appointed NI women's team manager in May 2019

Red card 'upset our rhythm'

Shiels believes his side deserved to win the match at the Dinamo Stadium but warns against complacency ahead of their next two games.

"We were more inventive and imaginative than them but we need to do better in the next month," he emphasised.

"When you have your goalkeeper sent-off after 27 minutes it's a long way to go and with only 10 on the pitch it was a real burden.

"It upset our play and our rhythm wasn't what it can be because we have been magnificent in recent games.

"The players were apprehensive, not as productive and normally we would be much better with the ball.

"Rachel Furness and Simone Magill were outstanding - you are looking at two players who have played in the Women's Super League, one of them still playing in it."