Last updated on .From the section Preston

Preston's Andrew Hughes (left) signed a deal until 2022, while Adam O'Reilly (centre) and Josh Earl's contracts expire in 2023

Full-back Andrew Hughes has signed a deal with Preston North End to expire in the summer of 2022, while new contracts for defender Josh Earl and midfielder Adam O'Reilly run to 2023.

Hughes, 28, has played 70 games for North End since joining from Peterborough in the summer of 2018.

Earl, 22, has played 37 games for the Lillywhites having come through the academy system at Deepdale.

O'Reilly, 19, joined Preston aged 16 and has made one first-team appearance.

"They are all at different stages of their careers," manager Alex Neil said. "We have had a lot of players running into their last year and it was important we dealt with that.

"For different reasons, it is good business for us to get them tied down."