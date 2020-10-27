Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jokull Andresson is yet to play a first-team game in the EFL

Exeter City have signed Reading goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on an emergency loan.

The 19-year-old Iceland youth international has initially joined for a week, with first-team keepers Lewis Ward and Jonny Maxted both injured.

Maxted is set to be out for some time after dislocating his kneecap while Ward played on despite hurting his ankle against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Fifteen-year-old Harry Lee was Exeter's second-choice keeper at the weekend.

Andresson could make his debut in Exeter's League Two trip to Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

English Football League rules allow a club to sign a replacement goalkeeper outside of the transfer window if their compliment of senior keepers are unfit.

