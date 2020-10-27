Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich

Lokomotiv MoscowLokomotiv Moscow17:55Bayern MunichBayern Munich
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|RB Salzburg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Atl Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|B Mgladbach
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Inter Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Real Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lazio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Club Bruges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Zenit St Petersburg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|B Dortmund
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Man Utd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|PSG
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0