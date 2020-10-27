Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is keen to secure Glen Kamara on a new contract amid fears that the 24-year-old could leave in January, with Leeds United, Everton, Southampton, Monaco, Lille and Borussia Dortmund recently joining the clubs watching the Finland midfielder for whom Dinamo Moscow and Dynamo Kiev expressed an interest this summer. (TeamTalk) external-link

Bright Osayi-Samuel, the £5m-rated winger linked with Celtic, has reportedly been left out of Queens Park Rangers' squad to face Barnsley after the 22-year-old rejected a new contract with the English Championship club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Bookmakers have made West Ham United's David Moyes favourite to replace Neil Lennon should he be sacked in light of Celtic continuing a run of three games without a win. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Striker Odsonne Edouard has admitted he wants to play at a higher level but is currently focused on helping Celtic secure a 10th consecutive Scottish league title. (Scottish Sun) external-link

France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard and Israel defender Nir Bitton could return to the Celtic squad to face Lille in the Europa League on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, but centre-half Christopher Jullien has been sent to Germany for specialist back treatment as he faces an extended period out. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic winger James Forrest has seen a specialist about the ankle problem that has sidelined him for the past month after the injury failed to heal as club medical staff had hoped. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown will not be punished by the Scottish FA over an alleged elbow directed as Aberdeen forward Scott Wright in Sunday's 3-3 draw at Pittodrie as the sides prepare to meet again in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (The National) external-link

Hearts' Josh Ginnelly, who was on crutches after picking up an injury against Arbroath on Friday, and fellow wingers Jordan Roberts and Elliot Frear could shake off injuries to be available for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who recently battled back from deep vein thrombosis that threatened his career, faces a minimum of three months out with a knee injury picked up against Ross County on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

The Scottish government is expected to rubber stamp a limited return of football fans to stadiums on Wednesday, with Aberdeen and Ross County set to be given official clearance to open their doors to around 300 supporters for the respective visits of Hibs and Livingston. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County hope to have 750 fans admitted to their Scottish Premiership match against Livingston next Friday with the Scottish government expected to place the Highlands in the lowest tier of Covid-19 lockdown. (Daily Mail, print edition)