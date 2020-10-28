Joe Hart is expected to continue his run of Europa League appearances against Royal Antwerp on Thursday

Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart says team-mate Harry Kane is virtually faultless.

Hart, 33, was part of the England squad when Kane was called up for the first time in 2015, and recognised the striker's ability then.

But he says his appreciation of the 27-year-old is greater now they are club-mates.

Kane has been involved in 13 goals already this season - more than any other player has managed in the first six games of a Premier League campaign.

"He has always had that ability," said Hart.

"I struggle to find a fault with Harry. He is absolutely brilliant. Every single pass, every single shot, every single decision.

"He is such a team player. His leadership is doing it, which is often more important than being vocal.

"We have seen how selfless he is. He is a special player and I love being in the same team as him."

Hart on choosing Tottenham

Hart joined Tottenham in the summer on a two-year deal after his Burnley contract expired. It was initially thought he would move to a club where he would be first choice but opted to join Spurs after talking to manager Jose Mourinho.

Hart: "I crave football. I realised I just love being at the top. I love being around a club where you play three games a week and if you don't win it is a big deal.

"I am not stupid. That opportunity was not going to come in a given number one slot. After working out what Jose wanted from his squad and what he thought I could bring to it, it matched what I thought.

"I haven't come to shake it up. I have come to make Tottenham better."

Hart on trusting Mourinho

After Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United, critics suggested his best days were behind him. However, Tottenham extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches by winning at Burnley on Monday - their best run since early 2018.

Hart: "Jose is very clever at how he works the media. He is a different guy in his own environment, with his own players. He asks you to give your best and show your quality. That is how I work.

"I don't claim to be the most talented guy in the world but I will give it everything.

"Trust works both ways. He definitely gives that and I enjoy working with him."

Hart on learning to win

Having been part of the Manchester City squad that grew from a mid-table side to Premier League winners in the space of six years, Hart knows what it takes to win. His current employers have not won a trophy since 2008.

Hart: "We are moving in the right direction. Jose inherited a good team and he has made some shrewd additions.

"There is a big difference between saying you want to win something and showing and believing and doing the right things to put yourself in the best position to win.

"Where you want to be is when all the finals are over and the Premier League is finished, everyone can look at each other and say we left nothing out there and threw everything at it."

Hart was speaking to present and retired armed services personnel in an event set up in the absence of the normal Remembrance Day commemoration at Spurs' stadium next month.