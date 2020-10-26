Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United are 23rd in League Two, having taken only four points from their first eight matches

Scunthorpe's next three League Two fixtures have been postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases at the club.

The Iron had been set to host Salford on Tuesday and Colchester on Friday, before facing Port Vale on 3 November.

A club statement said eight players have tested positive for Covid-19, with a further 10 needing to self-isolate after being in close contact with them.

The English Football League has said there will be an investigation into the circumstances around the postponements.

"The club has advised the EFL it is unable to safely fulfil the fixtures," a club statement added. external-link

"The club is following all of Public Heath England and the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and will not name the players in question."

Scunthorpe's remaining 10 players and staff will stop training for seven days as a precaution.

Tuesday's announcement came around seven hours before the club's scheduled kick-off against Salford City, who sent their "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to those affected.

League One sides Accrington Stanley and Swindon Town have both seen their past two matches called off because of positive tests at both clubs.

Scunthorpe are 23rd in the fourth tier, having won one, drawn one and lost six of their opening eight League Two games this term.

An EFL statement said: "Revised dates for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course."