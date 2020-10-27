Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Alan Sheehan made just one appearance for Lincoln City last season in a campaign that was shortened by the coronavirus pandemic

Experienced central defender Alan Sheehan has joined Northampton Town on an appearance-based contract.

The Cobblers become the 34-year-old's 12th club in a 17-year professional career which started with Leicester.

He left Lincoln in the summer, having previously won back-to-back promotions with Luton and is reunited with Keith Curle at the Cobblers having played under the manager at Notts County.

"He is an influential figure, a leader, an excellent character," said Curle.

"He has very high standards, he is a good organiser and an excellent example to other players around him. We have signed a top professional, an organiser and someone who I feel will be of benefit to us."

