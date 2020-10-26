Millwall: Two more first-team coaches test positive for Covid-19

Millwall corner flag
Millwall are seventh in the Championship table

Millwall have said all senior coaching personnel at the club will self-isolate after confirming two members of their first-team coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Under-23s manager Kevin Nugent, player-coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will take charge of their next two Championship matches.

Millwall face Preston on Wednesday and Huddersfield on Saturday.

Manager Rowett, 46, is expected to return to work from Monday once he completes his 10 days of self-isolation.

Millwall have not confirmed the names of the two coaches who are the latest to test positive.

Assistant manager Adam Barrett took charge of their 1-1 home draw against Barnsley on Saturday.

He is now among the group who will self-isolate in line with government guidelines.

Rowett last took charge on Tuesday, 20 October when they beat Luton Town 2-0.

