Harry Wilson (R) has made three appearances for Cardiff City since signing on loan from Liverpool

Harry Wilson has been a "breath of fresh air" since arriving at Cardiff City, according to manager Neil Harris.

The Wales forward, 23, has joined on a season loan from Liverpool.

Harris is already pleased at what he has seen ahead of Wednesday's Championship game at Derby County, a club where Wilson had a hugely successful loan spell two seasons ago.

"Harry creates chances, has great free-kick deliveries, great corners and he gets lots of shots off," Harris said.

"He is a handful to play against. I enjoy seeing him every day in training, he has been a breath of fresh air within the group personality wise and he will just go from strength to strength."

Wilson scored 18 goals for Derby during the 2018-19 Championship campaign and is already off the mark with Cardiff, netting against Bournemouth, another loan destination where he was second top scorer in last season's Premier League relegation campaign with seven goals.

But Harris says the Wrexham-born playmaker has also had an effect off the field.

The Cardiff boss and former Millwall striker said: " He a good character, we saw that from day one - there's a smile on his face, he loves playing football.

"It's great to have two maverick players - Lee Tomlin and Harry Wilson - players who play with a real air of freedom on the training pitch every day and do things with the football I could not do as a player.

"Everyone has different strengths but the way they play and the vision they have is phenomenal. They just take up the standard of training and those players are going to be key for us over the course of the season."

Tomlin has had ongoing fitness problems and has only made one Championship start this term, but Harris says he could feature for the Bluebirds this week as they look to improve on 15th in the table.

"As always we have to take it day by day. What we can't do is push Tommo too soon and he falls off the edge of the cliff. We have to make sure we're sensible with him," Harris added.

"But we're really pleased the way he has gone over the last seven days and having him back on the training pitch pain-free is the main thing."

Cardiff will make a late decision over Arsenal loan defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, who limped out of Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough with a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

But left-back Joe Bennett is vying for a return after three games out with injury.