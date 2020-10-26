Last updated on .From the section Brechin

Mark Wilson previously had a short spell as Airdrieonians head coach

Manager Mark Wilson has had his contract terminated by Scottish League Two club Brechin City after failing to win a game in 2020.

The 36-year-old, who has one Scotland cap, had been in charge for 13 months.

Brechin finished bottom of the table when last season was cut short by the pandemic in March.

They have lost their last seven games in a row - five this season while conceding 26 goals - and have not won in 16 outings since December.

This season started with a 6-2 beating at home by Dundee United, while they were also thrashed 7-0 by another Premiership outfit, St Johnstone, both in their League Cup section.

Their league campaign started just as badly, hammered 5-1 at home by Edinburgh City before losing 3-0 away to Elgin City on Saturday.

Wilson, who started his playing career with Dundee United and also played for Celtic, was previously in charge of Airdrieonians but left by mutual consent in June 2017.

He leaves Brechin along with assistant manager Simon Donnelly.