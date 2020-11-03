Grimsby Town v Barrow

GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00BarrowBarrow
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Newport
|10
|8
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|25
|2
|Cambridge
|10
|6
|2
|2
|22
|7
|15
|20
|3
|Cheltenham
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|8
|7
|19
|4
|Exeter
|10
|5
|4
|1
|15
|10
|5
|19
|5
|Port Vale
|10
|6
|1
|3
|12
|7
|5
|19
|6
|Forest Green
|10
|5
|3
|2
|13
|8
|5
|18
|7
|Crawley
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|11
|6
|17
|8
|Carlisle
|10
|5
|2
|3
|12
|10
|2
|17
|9
|Salford
|9
|4
|4
|1
|15
|6
|9
|16
|10
|Morecambe
|10
|5
|1
|4
|12
|19
|-7
|16
|11
|Leyton Orient
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|15
|12
|Harrogate
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|9
|4
|15
|13
|Colchester
|9
|3
|4
|2
|13
|11
|2
|13
|14
|Walsall
|10
|2
|7
|1
|11
|11
|0
|13
|15
|Barrow
|10
|2
|5
|3
|14
|14
|0
|11
|16
|Bradford
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|9
|17
|Grimsby
|9
|2
|3
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|9
|18
|Tranmere
|10
|2
|3
|5
|6
|12
|-6
|9
|19
|Bolton
|10
|2
|3
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|9
|20
|Oldham
|10
|2
|2
|6
|13
|20
|-7
|8
|21
|Stevenage
|10
|1
|4
|5
|5
|8
|-3
|7
|22
|Mansfield
|10
|0
|6
|4
|9
|15
|-6
|6
|23
|Scunthorpe
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|17
|-13
|4
|24
|Southend
|10
|0
|2
|8
|5
|22
|-17
|2