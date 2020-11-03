League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United19:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Newport County

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport108111771025
2Cambridge106222271520
3Cheltenham10613158719
4Exeter105411510519
5Port Vale10613127519
6Forest Green10532138518
7Crawley105231711617
8Carlisle105231210217
9Salford9441156916
10Morecambe105141219-716
11Leyton Orient104331511415
12Harrogate10433139415
13Colchester93421311213
14Walsall102711111013
15Barrow102531414011
16Bradford9234811-39
17Grimsby9234812-49
18Tranmere10235612-69
19Bolton10235816-89
20Oldham102261320-78
21Stevenage1014558-37
22Mansfield10064915-66
23Scunthorpe8116417-134
24Southend10028522-172
