League One
HullHull City1AccringtonAccrington Stanley0

Hull City v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Long
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Jones
  • 24Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 33Docherty
  • 10Honeyman
  • 6Smallwood
  • 23Whyte
  • 19Lewis-Potter
  • 7Wilks

Substitutes

  • 12Emmanuel
  • 13Ingram
  • 16Flores
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 18Slater
  • 20Crowley
  • 27Magennis

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 5Sykes
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 2Nottingham
  • 6Butcher
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConvilleBooked at 31mins
  • 10Pritchard
  • 32Charles
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 16Barclay
  • 24Sama
  • 25Fenlon
  • 35Roberts
  • 40Savin
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Accrington Stanley. Cameron Burgess tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Hull City 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.

  5. Post update

    Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Elder.

  8. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  9. Post update

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ross Sykes.

  15. Post update

    Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Sykes with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Elder (Hull City) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  19. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull22133634201442
2Lincoln City21133532181442
3Portsmouth20115433151838
4Doncaster19113534211336
5Peterborough20113633201336
6Charlton2210663428636
7Ipswich2011272622435
8Sunderland2089327151233
9Accrington1910362519633
10Crewe229582925432
11Fleetwood218582819929
12Gillingham2292112427-329
13Oxford Utd208483027328
14Blackpool218492124-328
15Plymouth227692938-927
16MK Dons226792628-225
17Shrewsbury205962125-424
18Rochdale215793340-722
19Bristol Rovers196492028-822
20Northampton2164111936-1722
21Wimbledon2156102536-1121
22Wigan2155112438-1420
23Swindon2262142945-1620
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

