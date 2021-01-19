Hull City v Accrington Stanley

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Cameron Burgess tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.
Line-ups
Hull
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Long
- 2Coyle
- 15Jones
- 24Greaves
- 3Elder
- 33Docherty
- 10Honeyman
- 6Smallwood
- 23Whyte
- 19Lewis-Potter
- 7Wilks
Substitutes
- 12Emmanuel
- 13Ingram
- 16Flores
- 17McLoughlin
- 18Slater
- 20Crowley
- 27Magennis
Accrington
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Baxter
- 5Sykes
- 3Hughes
- 4Burgess
- 2Nottingham
- 6Butcher
- 28Conneely
- 11McConvilleBooked at 31mins
- 10Pritchard
- 32Charles
- 19Bishop
Substitutes
- 8Russell
- 14Uwakwe
- 16Barclay
- 24Sama
- 25Fenlon
- 35Roberts
- 40Savin
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 1, Accrington Stanley 0. Mallik Wilks (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter.
Matt Butcher (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Elder.
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Post update
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley).
Hand ball by Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ross Sykes.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Colby Bishop (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross Sykes with a cross.
Attempt missed. Callum Elder (Hull City) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the left from a direct free kick.
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley).
