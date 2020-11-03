Championship
CardiffCardiff City19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading97111761122
2Swansea9531125718
3Bournemouth9450127517
4Norwich9522128417
5Middlesbrough944195416
6Watford943285315
7Millwall9432108215
8Stoke9432109115
9Brentford94231611514
10Bristol City94231210214
11Birmingham934276113
12Huddersfield94141010013
13Luton9414710-313
14Blackburn93151813510
15Barnsley92431010010
16Preston93151112-110
17Cardiff9243910-110
18QPR9243912-310
19Rotherham9234810-29
20Coventry9225918-98
21Nottm Forest9135511-66
22Derby9135513-86
23Wycombe9117416-124
24Sheff Wed9225510-5-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories