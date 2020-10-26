Italian Serie A
AC Milan 3-3 Roma: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores twice but hosts held

AC Milan celebrate
Ibrahimovic put AC Milan 3-2 up but they could not hold on to the three points

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but was unable to prevent Milan dropping points for the first time this season as they drew 3-3 with Roma.

Ibrahimovic, 39, fired Milan ahead before Edin Dzeko headed in an equaliser soon after.

Alexis Saelemaekers restored Milan's lead but Roma equalised again through a Jordan Veretout penalty.

Ibrahimovic made it 3-2 as he converted from the spot but Marash Kumbulla equalised late on.

The point extends Milan's lead over Napoli at the top of Serie A to two points.

Swedish striker Ibrahimovic, who recovered from coronavirus earlier this month, has scored six goals in five games so far this season.

Earlier on Monday, Milan announced that goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had tested positive for coronavirus and he was replaced in the side by veteran Ciprian Tatarusanu, who was at fault for the first Roma goal.

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19HernándezBooked at 82mins
  • 4Bennacer
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forKrunicat 72'minutes
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 17da Conceição LeãoBooked at 70minsSubstituted forCastillejo Azuagaat 72'minutes
  • 11IbrahimovicBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 14Conti
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 21Díaz
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 90Donnarumma
  • 96Jungdal

Roma

  • 83Mirante
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 23Mancini
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forda Silva Peresat 66'minutes
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forCristanteat 76'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 17VeretoutSubstituted forVillarat 86'minutes
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 11PedroBooked at 77mins
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 12Farelli
  • 13López
  • 14Villar
  • 18Santon
  • 20Fazio
  • 21Mayoral
  • 33da Silva Peres
  • 57Providence
Referee:
Piero Giacomelli

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 3, Roma 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 3, Roma 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alessio Romagnoli (Milan) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ibañez.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alessio Romagnoli (Milan).

  6. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Samu Castillejo tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Franck Kessié (Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Ibañez.

  10. Post update

    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Gonzalo Villar replaces Jordan Veretout.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Simon Kjaer (Milan).

  14. Post update

    Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Milan 3, Roma 3. Marash Kumbulla (Roma) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Samu Castillejo.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Davide Calabria.

  18. Booking

    Theo Hernández (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Booking

    Bryan Cristante (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Samu Castillejo (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

