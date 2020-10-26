FA Cup first round: Chorley, Skelmersdale and Marine to face EFL clubs
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
National League North's Chorley will face neighbours and ex-champions Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup first round.
Skelmersdale United of tier nine, the lowest-ranked side left, have an away tie at League Two Harrogate Town, while Tonbridge Angels host Bradford City.
Eighth-tier Marine will travel to Colchester United, Eastbourne Borough will take on Blackpool and FC United of Manchester will host Doncaster Rovers.
First-round ties will be played across the weekend of 7-8 November.
This is the stage at which League One and League Two clubs join the competition - no crowds will be permitted for any of the fixtures as part of the coronavirus restrictions.
Monday's draw also handed first-round debutants King's Lynn a trip to English Football League opposition in Port Vale, while Hayes & Yeading United will welcome Carlisle United.
After eighth-tier side Cray Valley stunned National League club Maidenhead in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday to reach the first round for the first time, they were rewarded with an away tie against Havant & Waterlooville.
In being drawn to face Wigan, Chorley - who received a bye into the first round - will take on one of the nine former winners of the cup in action over the first full weekend of November.
The others are Ipswich, Wimbledon, Bradford, Charlton, Blackpool, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bolton.
Full first-round draw
Leyton Orient v Newport County
Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley
Sunderland v Mansfield Town
Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra
Oxford United v Peterborough United
Exeter City v AFC Fylde
Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City
Walsall v Bristol Rovers
Rochdale v Chesterfield
Swindon Town v Darlington
Barnet v Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic v Chorley
Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley
Oxford City v Northampton Town
Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe
Bromley v Yeovil Town
Torquay United v Crawley Town
Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool
Cheltenham Town v South Shields
Stevenage v Concord Rangers
Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United
Gillingham v Woking
Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle
Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United
FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers
Salford City v Hartlepool United
Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors
Hull City v Fleetwood Town
Colchester United v Marine
Barrow v AFC Wimbledon
Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town
Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town
Brackley Town v Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City
Eastleigh v Milton Keynes Dons
Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic
Boreham Wood v Southend United
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
Port Vale v King's Lynn
Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers
Banbury United v Canvey Island