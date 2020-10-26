Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Wigan Athletic won the FA Cup in 2013 under Roberto Martinez, beating Manchester City at Wembley

National League North's Chorley will face neighbours and ex-champions Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup first round.

Skelmersdale United of tier nine, the lowest-ranked side left, have an away tie at League Two Harrogate Town, while Tonbridge Angels host Bradford City.

Eighth-tier Marine will travel to Colchester United, Eastbourne Borough will take on Blackpool and FC United of Manchester will host Doncaster Rovers.

First-round ties will be played across the weekend of 7-8 November.

This is the stage at which League One and League Two clubs join the competition - no crowds will be permitted for any of the fixtures as part of the coronavirus restrictions.

Monday's draw also handed first-round debutants King's Lynn a trip to English Football League opposition in Port Vale, while Hayes & Yeading United will welcome Carlisle United.

After eighth-tier side Cray Valley stunned National League club Maidenhead in the fourth qualifying round on Saturday to reach the first round for the first time, they were rewarded with an away tie against Havant & Waterlooville.

In being drawn to face Wigan, Chorley - who received a bye into the first round - will take on one of the nine former winners of the cup in action over the first full weekend of November.

The others are Ipswich, Wimbledon, Bradford, Charlton, Blackpool, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Bolton.

Full first-round draw

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley

Sunderland v Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra

Oxford United v Peterborough United

Exeter City v AFC Fylde

Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

Walsall v Bristol Rovers

Rochdale v Chesterfield

Swindon Town v Darlington

Barnet v Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic v Chorley

Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Oxford City v Northampton Town

Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe

Bromley v Yeovil Town

Torquay United v Crawley Town

Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool

Cheltenham Town v South Shields

Stevenage v Concord Rangers

Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United

Gillingham v Woking

Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers

Salford City v Hartlepool United

Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

Hull City v Fleetwood Town

Colchester United v Marine

Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town

Brackley Town v Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City

Eastleigh v Milton Keynes Dons

Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

Boreham Wood v Southend United

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Port Vale v King's Lynn

Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers

Banbury United v Canvey Island