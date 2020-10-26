Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland were comfortable 3-0 winners against Albania on Friday

Euro 2022 qualifying: Finland v Scotland Venue: Helsinki Football Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 16:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website & app. Live text updates

Shelley Kerr insists it will be no distraction facing predecessor Anna Signeul as Scotland meet Finland in a key Euro 2022 qualifier.

The Scots can leapfrog the hosts at the top of Group E if they make it four wins from four games in Helsinki.

Signeul was in charge of Scotland for 12 years, handing over to Kerr following the Euro 2017 finals.

"I have lots of admiration for Anna but tomorrow will be all about the teams," said head coach Kerr.

"We haven't even spoken about it, we try not to have any distractions. Anna structures her teams very well and we will have to come up with a good game plan.

"We're not complicating things. The target is three points. There are lots of games left to play but the plan is to go and get the win."

Kerr, who is without vastly experienced Arsenal trio Kim Little, Jen Beattie and Lisa Evans, said there were no new injuries to report following Friday's 3-0 win over Albania at Tynecastle.

The Finns lost second choice goalkeeper Paula Myllyoja to a positive test for coronavirus, but seven other players who had been observing "relative isolation" are all available.

The hosts have not played a competitive match since a 1-1 draw in Portugal in November 2019.

"Even without Little and Beattie, Scotland are solid," said Signeul. "We are prepared for a very good team but we are also a very good team."

Manchester United forward Jane Ross won the first of her 133 caps under the Swede.

She told the Scottish FA website: "It'll obviously be good to see Anna again but for us it's all about the three points and continuing our winning run of six games."