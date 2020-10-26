Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City have returned two poitive Covid-19 tests

Derry City say Wednesday's rescheduled Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers will not go ahead after a Candystripes player and backroom team member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association of Ireland however says it is "awaiting further information" before officially postponing the match.

Rovers were due to lift the Premier Division trophy at Tallaght Stadium.

The game was rescheduled for 28 October as a Rovers player had tested positive.

The game was initially to be played on 16 October but a positive case was identified in the Shamrock Rovers' squad so the fixture was put back 12 days.

"Derry City FC wishes to advise that our scheduled game against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday night will not go ahead," a club statement issued on Monday night read.

"This decision was taken after one squad member and one of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus in recent days.

"The club is currently working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of all players and staff."

The FAI said it "has been informed by Derry City FC of a number of positive Covid-19 test results at the club" but is seeking more details.

"The FAI is now awaiting further information from Derry City and the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency as it reviews this situation."

Last week the governing body told League of Ireland clubs that no more matches would be postponed because of coronavirus cases.