Scottish football's governing bodies are in discussions with the Scottish government over its plans for a new five-tier lockdown system and hopes are rising that crowds could be allowed back into stadiums in restricted numbers for the SPFL Friday card on 6 November. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic captain Scott Brown will learn by 15:00 GMT on Tuesday whether or not he will be cited for an alleged elbow offence by the midfielder on Aberdeen forward Scott Wright in Sunday's 3-3 draw at Pittodrie that was not spotted by referee Willie Collum. The two sides meet again in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Daily Record) external-link

Sky Sports has apologised to Aberdeen after club chairman Dave Cormack complained about a tweet promoting Sunday's televised game against Celtic that showed 22 goals by the visitors and none by the hosts. (Press & Journal) external-link

Jack Wilshire, the England midfielder who has been linked with Rangers after cutting short his £100,000-per-week West Ham United contract this summer, is weighing up a move to Major League Soccer in the United States. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

West Ham United players are backing manager David Moyes to be handed a contract extension following the club's resurgence since lockdown, but the club's owners may delay opening talks until they are fully convinced the side will not be dragged into a relegation fight. (Daily Mail) external-link

Steven Gerrard feels he has a long way to go to reach the top of his sphere despite his Rangers side leading the Scottish Premiership but admits his wife, Alex, would love to see him quit football management and escape its pressures - and that he will have to give it up one day for the sake of his family. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic, who have gone three games without a victory, have already conceded half the total goals they shipped in the entire 2018-19 Scottish Premiership campaign. (Scottish Sun) external-link