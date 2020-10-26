Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

St Mirren had to call off two successive home games since they could not raise a team

St Mirren say they are "committed to leaving no stone unturned" after making two appointments in a bid to stem Covid-19 infections at the club.

Games against Motherwell and Hamilton were called off after positive tests and the SPFL is investigating the circumstances behind the outbreaks.

Ex-Scottish Police Federation chairman Brian Docherty has been brought in as a safeguarding and quality manager.

Risk management professional Kevin Pollock has also been recruited.

Pollock will review the Paisley club's internal processes and implement any necessary improvements.

Kilmarnock face a hearing after being charged by the SPFL for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocols following their recent failure to raise a team to face Motherwell.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "The postponement of our two games following positive tests amongst playing staff was disappointing.

"Everyone associated with the club has a paramount duty to do whatever it takes to make sure we absolutely minimise the risk of any infection.

"That's why we have appointed Brian and Kevin, both of whom have close and longstanding links to the club, to help us tackle this continued very real risk to society and our club."