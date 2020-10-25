Last updated on .From the section League One

Swindon are 21st in League One, while Accrington are 10th

Tuesday's League One match between Swindon Town and Accrington Stanley has been called off because of positive coronavirus tests at both clubs.

Both clubs' league matches on Saturday, against Oxford United and Bristol Rovers respectively, were postponed.

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will be investigated in accordance with EFL regulations.

"The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection," a statement from the English Football League external-link said.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.