Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group C
WalesWales16:30NorwayNorway
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Wales v Norway

Last updated on .From the section Football

Wales v Norway - action from Oslo
Norway are ranked 12th in the world in the Fifa standings, while Wales are 34th
Women's European Championships qualifier: Wales v Norway
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 16:30 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and on BBC Sport website, live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow says her side will have to be at their absolute best in every area if they are to get the positive result they need against Norway at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Even a draw would be a huge step towards a European Championship play-off appearance as Wales try to reach a major finals for the first time.

However, Norway can win group C if they claim all three points in Cardiff.

"It's a top level game for us, we are excited," Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales.

"We will have to be at our best. But my players want to compete and come out on top and if we do that, there is no reason we can't come out of it with a positive result."

Ludlow says Wales have no new injury issues. Defenders Loren Dykes and Anna Filbey are both unavailable and midfielder Megan Wynne is a long-term absentee after knee surgery.

Wales are second with 11 points in qualifying, but their group has been hit by postponements on top of the coronavirus hiatus, meaning Wales, Belarus and Northern Ireland, all challenging for second spot, have played an uneven numbers of matches.

Wales' fate only remains in their own hands if they earn at least a point against Norway, who beat Ludlow's side 1-0 last month, with two fixtures between Northern Ireland and Belarus also key.

However, Wales, will take heart from their performance in Oslo. They performed well against a side who had averaged eight goals a game in their first four qualifying matches and Ludlow believes her side can perform even better at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"We want to compete well and hopefully we can get the result we need," Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales.

"It is a tough level opponent we are coming up against.

"To beat them everything would have to go right for us. But I have lots of respect for how my players compete.

"I have some tough decisions to make with selection and that's a great thing. It's nice to have everyone available."

Wales have enjoyed steady improvement under Ludlow's management and took qualification for the 2019 World Cup to the last game before losing at Rodney Parade to England.

That defeat enabled England to qualify at Wales' expense and all-time leading scorer Helen Ward says Wales do not want to let Norway have a similar party in the Welsh capital.

Captain Sophie Ingle, who will come up against club teammates Marenn Mjelde and Maria Thorisdottir, echoed those sentiments, even though Wales could still qualify if they lose to Norway.

"We don't want to see another team celebrating in front of us, particularly if we haven't got the result that we need," the Chelsea midfielder said.

"But hopefully we are not in that position on Tuesday night.

"I think we all have to be at our very best, we are under no illusion, we all have to be at our absolute best to potentially get the result that we need.

"We were disappointed to lose 1-0 away and that shows how much we've developed as a whole squad as we'd have been happy with that result a few years ago.

"We are looking forward to the game. We enjoy going to the big stadiums."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Norway 1-0 Wales (Tuesday, 22 September 2020)

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 27th October 2020

  • WalesWales16:30NorwayNorway
  • Belarus WomenBelarus Women17:00N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland
  • Georgia WomenGeorgia Women11:00Israel WomenIsrael Women
  • Moldova WomenMoldova Women13:00Poland WomenPoland Women
  • RussiaRussia14:00Turkey WomenTurkey Women
  • Romania WomenRomania Women15:30SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Greece WomenGreece Women15:30Ukraine WomenUkraine Women
  • Czech Rep WomCzech Republic16:00Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women
  • Finland WomenFinland Women16:15ScotlandScotland
  • ItalyItaly16:30DenmarkDenmark
  • Estonia WomenEstonia WomenPSlovenia WomenSlovenia WomenP
    Match postponed - Postponed
  • Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women17:00Latvia WomenLatvia Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands66002832518
2Russia430110289
3Slovenia Women6303171079
4Kosovo Women5203414-106
5Estonia Women4013113-121
6Turkey Women5014119-181

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001921718
2Denmark55002902915
3Bos-Herze Wom7502168815
4Israel Women6114811-34
5Malta Women7115522-174
6Georgia Women7007236-340

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway44003213112
2Wales42209278
3Belarus Women310278-13
4N Ireland Wom4022214-122
5Faroe Islands Women3003025-250

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland Women3210100107
2Spain32109187
3Czech Rep Wom320112576
4Moldova Women3102313-103
5Azerbaijan Women4004116-150

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women43101621410
2Scotland2200130136
3Portugal21102114
4Albania Women5104317-143
5Cyprus Women3003014-140

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden3300161159
2Iceland3300111109
3Hungary Women411259-44
4Slovakia Women411229-74
5Latvia Women4004216-140

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria44001601612
2Serbia Women530217899
3France22009096
4North Macedonia Women5104521-163
5Kazakhstan Women4004119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium44001721512
2Switzerland44001501512
3Romania Women310237-43
4Croatia Women4103413-93
5Lithuania Women5005118-170

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland Wom5410103713
2Germany44003103112
3Greece Women411257-24
4Ukraine Women3003219-170
5Montenegro Women4004019-190
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories