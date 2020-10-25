Last updated on .From the section Football

How it started... how it's going

At last, some respite for Fulham, Sheffield United and their fellow strugglers. It turns out the Premier League is now, officially, a competition full of losers.

Of course, we had some VAR controversy over the weekend - plus the curious tale of Southampton blocking Leicester on Twitter, and the season's most startling piece of people management so far.

It's all covered in our review of the footballing week on Twitter.

1. Everyone's a loser, baby, that's the truth

No one is safe in this league. No one. Not even these Merseyside and Midlands powerhouses.

The only remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League - Aston Villa and Everton - tasted defeat this weekend. Villa lost to Leeds, Everton to Southampton.

2. Southampton don't want to turn the clock back

On a topsy-turvy weekend, the clocks going back can always cause a bit of extra confusion.

Southampton obviously benefited from the extra hour in bed though, overcoming table-toppers Everton as mentioned above. It was a satisfying way to mark the anniversary of their 9-0 humiliation at home by Leicester City.

Could have just muted them, surely?

3. Does Carlo have a point?

With so many Premier League teams struggling for consistency, it's comforting to have something to rely on - like, for instance, a controversial red card. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was not impressed with the decision to send off Lucas Digne for treading on Kyle Walker-Peters.

Some Liverpool fans may think there is karmic justice being applied after Digne's reaction to a foul on Thiago Alcantara in the recent Merseyside derby.

4. In other officiating news...

Meanwhile, Liverpool were on the end of another hotly-debated VAR decision on Saturday. They had to labour for three points at home against Sheffield United, after the visitors were awarded a controversial penalty for a foul on the edge of the box. The main question seemed to revolve on where the challenge took place, but lots of fans didn't see it as a foul in the first place.

5. Under over the moon

Leicester enjoyed a good day on the road on Sunday, beating Arsenal 1-0 at Emirates Stadium, and sit just one point off the top. Jamie Vardy was awarded man of the match for his 80th-minute goal, with Cenzig Under getting the assist.

That was Vardy's 11th Premier League goal against Arsenal in 12 appearances.

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now gone five Premier League games without a goal - his longest scoreless run in the competition. They also had a goal controversially ruled out.

Out-of-favour Mesut Ozil continues to cheerlead from the sidelines. We can't tell if he's trolling them or not...

6. There's a new top team in London

With the other London clubs having a mixed start to the campaign, Crystal Palace are London royalty right now. Roy's boys ran out to a 2-1 win over bottom club Fulham on Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha helped inspire that win, scoring his fifth goal of the season. He had to suffer for his art too, smashing into the goalpost as he saw the ball in.

Andros Townsend entered new territory too.

We're all learning new things about ourselves in 2020.

7. The Rashford effect continues

On the pitch, his Manchester United side couldn't quite overcome a conservative Chelsea on Saturday, with a 0-0 draw. Off the pitch, Marcus Rashford continued to put pressure on the Conservative government, with his campaign for free school meals. More and more individuals, businesses and football clubs committed to providing free school meals for children.

Leeds United say they will match the £25,000 donation pledged by their squad to Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals during holidays.

8. Is Van de Beek feeling homesick?

Midfielder Donny van de Beek has seen his Manchester United playing time limited since signing from Ajax in August for a fee in the region of £40m. He didn't make it off the bench for Saturday's drab draw with Chelsea.

A penny for his thoughts here.

9. Keeping it in the family

In Serie A, a local rivalry played out between Benevento and Napoli on Sunday. Lorenzo Insigne channelled some strong big brother energy by cancelling out a goal from his younger sibling Roberto.

10. ANOTHER big club documentary?

These really are everywhere now, aren't they?

11. Interesting people management…

An own goal from keeper Billy Crellin gave Cambridge United the lead against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. This is how Bolton boss Ian Evatt responded. Well, this is one way to motivate your player.