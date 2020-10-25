Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have paid tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten, who has died aged 17.

Wisten, who was born in Malawi, played for City's youth teams after joining the club in 2016.

City forward Raheem Sterling and defender Aymeric Laporte also paid tribute to Wisten.

In a statement, the club said: "The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Jeremy Wisten."

The statement continued: "We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

England international Sterling responded on Twitter with prayers and a rose emoji, while Laporte said: "Horrible news... RIP young man."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Wisten's family.