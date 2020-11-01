Leeds United v Leicester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy could start on Monday, having scored the winner off the bench against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is available to face Leicester after recovering from a groin injury.

Fellow defender Diego Llorente remains sidelined with a similar problem, while Kalvin Phillips is still out.

Leicester full-back Timothy Castagne is out with a hamstring problem, while Jonny Evans also missed the win over AEK Athens because of a stiff back.

Jamie Vardy has been managing a calf issue but played 70 minutes of Thursday's Europa League victory.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a real test for Leicester. The Foxes got a great win over Arsenal last weekend, with Jamie Vardy looking electric when he came on, but the Gunners don't play with the same intensity as Leeds.

Leeds will still have to deal with Vardy, of course, but they have got Patrick Bamford banging in the goals too. His hat-trick against Aston Villa was absolutely top drawer.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first Premier League fixture between Leeds and Leicester since the 2003-04 season, in which both sides were relegated.

Leicester have lost just two of the past 13 league meetings, winning five and drawing six.

Leeds United

Leeds have won 15 of their past 20 league matches, drawing two and losing three.

Only Brighton and Tottenham had conceded more league goals from set-pieces than Leeds' five prior to the latest round of matches.

Since Marcelo Bielsa took charge in August 2018, only Liverpool and Manchester City have won more league matches in England's top four divisions than Leeds' 57.

They have only kept one clean sheet in 20 Premier League home matches.

Patrick Bamford has scored six goals in Leeds' first six league matches this season - a feat only Eric Cantona in 1992-93 had previously managed for the club in the Premier League.

