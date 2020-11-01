Fulham v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aboubakar Kamara will be banned for the visit of West Brom, having received Fulham's first Premier League red card since December 2018 last time out

TEAM NEWS

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen returned to training on Thursday after an ankle injury but is unlikely to be involved on Monday.

Neeskens Kebano and Kenny Tete are definitely out, while Aboubakar Kamara begins a three-match ban.

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea has recovered from an ankle problem.

Midfielder Kamil Grosicki could also be part of the Baggies squad after his loan move to Nottingham Forest fell through.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Neither of these sides have managed a win yet so they both have to see this as a chance to get their season up and running.

That should make it a decent game because both teams will have a go.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are unbeaten in the past nine league meetings, although the four most recent games have all been drawn.

West Brom haven't won away at Fulham in the league since October 1967.

Fulham

One draw and five defeats represents Fulham's worst start to a top-flight season after six games.

Fulham could equal their club record of five consecutive Premier League home defeats, set from April to August 2013.

They have lost their last two Premier League fixtures on a Monday without scoring.

Prior to the latest round of matches, Fulham and Sheffield United were the only teams yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season.

Scott Parker lost just one of his 11 Premier League matches as a player against West Brom, drawing five and winning five.

West Bromwich Albion