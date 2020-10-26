Crellin is on loan at Bolton from Fleetwood

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has apologised after telling Billy Crellin to "man up" following the goalkeeper's error in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cambridge.

Crellin, 20, parried a cross into his own net for Cambridge's opener but Antoni Sarcevic earned Bolton a point.

Evatt said the "terminology used was incorrect" and he should have "chosen a better phrase like 'step up'."

Ex-England defender Micah Richards said he would "not have respect" if a manager had done that to him.

Bolton's draw left them with just one victory from eight League Two games this season but were not helped by on-loan Fleetwood goalkeeper Crellin's mistake against Cambridge.

Evatt said after the game: "I've just spoken to Billy in there. He's a fantastic young goalie with lots of attributes and assets but we cannot afford him to keep making mistakes, it's that simple.

"He cost us the first goal in my opinion at Barrow on Tuesday and maybe the second one as well, and then today. This is me saying to him publicly 'man up'.

"I've had that conversation privately. This is a man's game, three points are at stake and my team deserved to win."

Evatts received criticism on social media for his comments and apologised on Monday saying: "Firstly the terminology was incorrect so I apologise for that.

"What I actually meant was when you're progressing and developing from a young player to a senior player it takes a certain level to step up to and this isn't kids' football anymore, it's adults' football, so the terminology was incorrect and like I said, I apologise for that and I should have chosen my words better.

"When emotions are high after games sometimes you can say things that you don't really mean and I should have chosen a better phrase, a step up phrase or something like that, there's no doubt and I really apologise for that.

"Anybody that knows me knows that I would never mean to offend anyone. That just isn't me, I'm an honest guy, I work very hard and I should have chosen my words better and that's my error."

Reaction - 'keep it in the changing room'

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Richards said: "The phrase 'man up' we don't like to hear - especially with everyone's mental health at the moment and what is happening around the world.

"The only criticism I have for him is to keep it in the changing room. Your manager and your team-mates are supposed to be the ones to tell you when you need it and be there for you when you need it as well.

"Coming out in an radio interview and outing him, I would not have any respect for a manager who did that to me."

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman added: "There are many characters out there that thrive from being told they have done badly and need to improve. Some players don't even know they are those type of characters, I didn't.

"I tended to get angry so I needed to be told to buck my ideas up so I would have the attitude to go out there and prove them wrong.

"If he is that kind of character, it will be a successful intervention. If he is the type of character, which we are seeing more in football, the player may hide and not even want to go on the pitch."