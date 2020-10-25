Spanish La Liga
Real SociedadReal Sociedad4HuescaHuesca1

Real Sociedad 4-1 Huesca: David Silva with two assists

Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Silva
David Silva joined Real Sociedad after leaving Manchester City at the end of last season

David Silva created two goals as he inspired Real Sociedad to the top of La Liga with victory over Huesca.

Silva, 34, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer after leaving Manchester City, set up second-half goals for Cristian Portu and Alexander Isak.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice for the hosts, including a penalty, either side of Rafa Mir's effort for Huesca.

Sociedad are a point clear of champions Real Madrid but Zinedine Zidane's side have a game in hand.

Sociedad have won La Liga twice in their history, the most recent triumph coming in the 1981-82 campaign.

View more on twitter

Line-ups

Real Sociedad

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 6ElustondoBooked at 23mins
  • 24Le Normand
  • 12Muñoz
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 7Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forSagnanat 76'minutes
  • 21SilvaSubstituted forLópezat 76'minutes
  • 14GuridiSubstituted forMerinoat 63'minutes
  • 10OyarzabalBooked at 64minsSubstituted forBautistaat 76'minutes
  • 9Da SilvaSubstituted forIsakat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Merino
  • 13Moyá
  • 15Sagnan
  • 16Guevara
  • 19Isak
  • 20Monreal
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
  • 29Navarro
  • 33Arambarri
  • 34Ayesa

Huesca

  • 25Fernández
  • 3MaffeoSubstituted forG Silvaat 71'minutes
  • 14Pulido
  • 18Siovas
  • 11Galán GilSubstituted forOntiverosat 71'minutes
  • 7FerreiroSubstituted forEscricheat 56'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 20SeoaneSubstituted forNwakaliat 71'minutes
  • 5Mosquera
  • 24García
  • 6RamírezSubstituted forGómezat 56'minutes
  • 9Mir

Substitutes

  • 1Fernández
  • 2Doumbia
  • 4Ínsua
  • 8Valderrama
  • 10Gómez
  • 15Ontiveros
  • 16Correia Pinto
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 23Escriche
  • 26Nwakali
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match Stats

Home TeamReal SociedadAway TeamHuesca
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Sociedad 4, Huesca 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 4, Huesca 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Huesca. Javier Ontiveros tries a through ball, but Rafa Mir is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Borja García (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Ontiveros.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mikel Merino following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Pedro Mosquera.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Rafa Mir.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jon Bautista with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Aihen Muñoz.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergio Gómez (Huesca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jon Bautista (Real Sociedad).

  15. Post update

    Pedro Mosquera (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad).

  17. Post update

    Rafa Mir (Huesca) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Aritz Elustondo (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rafa Mir (Huesca).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Roberto López replaces David Silva.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 25th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad74211431114
2Real Madrid641194513
3Granada641188013
4Villarreal733188012
5Atl Madrid5320101911
6Cádiz732266011
7Osasuna631264210
8Elche531154110
9Getafe631254110
10Real Betis7304711-49
11Eibar722356-18
12Barcelona52129547
13Sevilla52125417
14Valencia7214911-27
15Alavés721458-37
16Ath Bilbao620446-26
17Huesca7052510-55
18Celta Vigo612339-65
19Levante5104510-53
20Real Valladolid7034511-63
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories