Match ends, Benevento 1, Napoli 2.
Lorenzo Insigne cancelled out a goal from younger brother Roberto as Napoli fought back to beat local rivals Benevento and move second in Serie A.
Roberto, 26, who left Napoli in 2019, put Benevento ahead in the 30th minute.
But Napoli captain Lorenzo, 29, curled a 20-yard effort in off the crossbar after an hour and Andrea Petagna scored the winner eight minutes later.
"After the game, I told him my left is better than his," joked Lorenzo, who has played 352 gmes for Napoli.
"We also hugged because today was an exciting day for our family. I'm happy with the goal and congratulate my brother too."
Roberto said: "I'm very happy, but sorry my first goal in Serie A was against my brother.
"Playing against my brother and Napoli, the team of my city, is a great feeling, but we are all a little saddened by the result."
Roberto played only twice for Napoli and was sold after a number of spells out on loan.
Napoli are now a point behind league leaders AC Milan.
Line-ups
Benevento
- 1Montipò
- 3Letizia
- 15GlikBooked at 85mins
- 5Caldirola
- 18FoulonBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMaggioat 64'minutes
- 29Ionita
- 28Schiattarella
- 14DaboSubstituted forImprotaat 64'minutes
- 19InsigneSubstituted forDi Serioat 77'minutes
- 17CaprariBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTuiaat 53'minutes
- 9LapadulaSubstituted forSauat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basit
- 8Tello
- 10Viola
- 11Maggio
- 12Manfredini
- 13Tuia
- 16Improta
- 20Di Serio
- 22Lucatelli
- 25Sau
- 56Hetemaj
- 58Pastina
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 44Manolas
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8RuizSubstituted forLobotkaat 88'minutes
- 5BakayokoSubstituted forDemmeat 74'minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14MertensSubstituted forPetagnaat 58'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forGhoulamat 88'minutes
- 9Osimhen
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 4Demme
- 16Contini
- 19Maksimovic
- 21Politano
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Rrahmani
- 37Petagna
- 68Lobotka
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benevento 1, Napoli 2.
Post update
Corner, Benevento. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marco Sau (Benevento) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Matteo Politano (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Politano (Napoli).
Post update
Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Victor Osimhen (Napoli).
Post update
Alessandro Tuia (Benevento) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kamil Glik (Benevento) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luca Caldirola with a cross.
Post update
Matteo Politano (Napoli) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Diego Demme.
Post update
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Sau (Benevento).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Tuia (Benevento) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pasquale Schiattarella.
Post update
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
Post update
Giuseppe Di Serio (Benevento) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Faouzi Ghoulam replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Fabián Ruiz.
Booking
Kamil Glik (Benevento) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Victor Osimhen (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
