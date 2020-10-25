Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Referee decisions 'baffling' - Lennon

Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes disagreed over referee Willie Collum's display in Celtic 3-3 draw with Aberdeen.

Collum awarded three penalties, the last one converted by Lewis Ferguson to seal a point for the hosts.

Ferguson opened from the spot and Ryan Christie's penalty gave Celtic the lead at 3-2 after Callum McGregor, Ryan Hedges and Leigh Griffiths also netted.

Celtic boss Lennon claimed some calls were "baffling" but McInnes said the spot-kick awards were "all right".

"I thought the referee had a very poor game - decision-making, being influenced by his assistants and some of the decisions were baffling," said Lennon, whose side had lost their previous two games against Rangers and AC Milan.

"That's not an excuse as to why we dropped points but it didn't add to what was a cracking game of football. I thought he was poor for a referee of his level."

Penalty calls all right, says Dons boss

However, McInnes commented: "The penalty decisions, the referee got them all right. Big decisions he got right.

"The players never gave it up and they deserve wholeheartedly their point. I'm just glad we got something out of it because it was no more than we deserved."

Lennon was "disappointed" not to register three points after successive defeats by Rangers and AC Milan.

"Defensively it's poor from our point of view," he said. "We can't accept the goals that we're giving away at the minute. It's too sloppy."