Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona midfielder ruled out with hamstring injury

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona versus Real Madrid
Coutinho has made five starts for Barca this season

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to miss the Champions League fixture with Juventus on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring.

The length of the 28-year-old's absence will "depend on how the injury evolves", according to Barcaexternal-link.

The Brazilian played all 90 minutes of Barca's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Saturday.

The ex-Liverpool player spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, and has made five starts this season.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th October 2020

  • JuventusJuventus20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
  • FK KrasnodarFK Krasnodar17:55ChelseaChelsea
  • Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir17:55PSGParis Saint Germain
  • SevillaSevilla20:00RennesRennes
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund20:00Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg
  • Club BrugesClub Bruges20:00LazioLazio
  • Ferencvárosi TCFerencvárosi TC20:00Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv
  • Man UtdManchester United20:00RB LeipzigRB Leipzig

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11004043
2Lokomotiv Moscow10102201
3RB Salzburg10102201
4Atl Madrid100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11003213
2B Mgladbach10102201
3Inter Milan10102201
4Real Madrid100123-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11003123
2Olympiakos11001013
3Marseille100101-10
4FC Porto100113-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta11004043
2Liverpool11001013
3Ajax100101-10
4FC Midtjylland100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FK Krasnodar10101101
2Rennes10101101
3Sevilla10100001
4Chelsea10100001

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio11003123
2Club Bruges11002113
3Zenit St Petersburg100112-10
4B Dortmund100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Juventus11002023
3Dynamo Kyiv100102-20
4Ferencvárosi TC100115-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002023
2Man Utd11002113
3PSG100112-10
4Istanbul Basaksehir100102-20
View full Champions League tables

