Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus0Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0

Juventus v Hellas Verona

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 28Demiral
  • 19Bonucci
  • 13Danilo
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 5Arthur
  • 25Rabiot
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 8Ramsey
  • 10Dybala
  • 9Morata

Substitutes

  • 14McKennie
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 38Frabotta
  • 39Portanova
  • 40Vrioni
  • 44Kulusevski
  • 50Rafia
  • 51Peeters
  • 77Buffon

Hellas Verona

  • 1Silvestri
  • 17Ceccherini
  • 6Lovato
  • 33Empereur
  • 5Faraoni
  • 26Vieira
  • 61Tameze
  • 8Lazovic
  • 90Colley
  • 29N Kalinic
  • 20Zaccagni

Substitutes

  • 3Dimarco
  • 7Barak
  • 11Favilli
  • 14Ilic
  • 16Terracciano
  • 18Cancellieri
  • 19Rüegg
  • 22Berardi
  • 23Magnani
  • 25Pandur
  • 27Dawidowicz
  • 36Amione
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamHellas Verona
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  2. Post update

    Ebrima Colley (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Faraoni.

  5. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Verona).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 25th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan440091812
2Napoli5401145911
3Sassuolo5320169711
4Inter Milan5311138510
5Juventus52309369
6Atalanta5302151239
7Sampdoria530210829
8Hellas Verona52214138
9Roma42118717
10Fiorentina5212101007
11Cagliari52121012-27
12Lazio521269-37
13Benevento5203914-56
14Spezia5122711-45
15Genoa411249-54
16Parma5113611-54
17Bologna5104810-23
18Udinese510459-43
19Torino4013711-41
20Crotone5014515-101
