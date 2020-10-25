Juventus v Hellas Verona

Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
JuventusJuventus0Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0
Ebrima Colley (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marco Faraoni.
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Verona).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|12
|2
|Napoli
|5
|4
|0
|1
|14
|5
|9
|11
|3
|Sassuolo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|9
|7
|11
|4
|Inter Milan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|13
|8
|5
|10
|5
|Juventus
|5
|2
|3
|0
|9
|3
|6
|9
|6
|Atalanta
|5
|3
|0
|2
|15
|12
|3
|9
|7
|Sampdoria
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|8
|2
|9
|8
|Hellas Verona
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|3
|8
|9
|Roma
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|10
|Fiorentina
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
|11
|Cagliari
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
|12
|Lazio
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|13
|Benevento
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|14
|-5
|6
|14
|Spezia
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|5
|15
|Genoa
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
|16
|Parma
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4
|17
|Bologna
|5
|1
|0
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|18
|Udinese
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|19
|Torino
|4
|0
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|1
|20
|Crotone
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|15
|-10
|1