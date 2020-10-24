Last updated on .From the section England

The friendly was set to mark the beginning of Phil Neville's final year in charge of the women's national team

England women's friendly with Germany on Tuesday has been cancelled after a member of the team's backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The Football Association has taken the decision as a precautionary measure.

The Lionesses, whose last international game was at the SheBelieves Cup in March, were due to play two-time world champions Germany in Wiesbaden.

The game was being played behind closed doors because of restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

England head coach Phil Neville said: "While we all wanted to play Tuesday's game, this was absolutely the right course of action. I thank Germany's staff for their understanding and our FA colleagues for their support.

"I know the fans were hoping to see us play again but I am sure they will understand the decision. We have still had a good week of training and are looking forward to getting together next month before our match against Norway in Sheffield."

England held a training match at St George's Park on Friday before they were set to travel to Germany.

Last November, Germany overcame England 2-1 in front of a record 77,768 crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Phil Neville's side are set to play Norway at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane in a friendly on 1 December, to be shown live on BBC Four.