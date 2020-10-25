Last updated on .From the section Irish

McGuinness is in Northern Ireland's squad for their Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus on Tuesday

Northern Ireland and Sion Swifts striker Kirsty McGuinness has been named NI Football Awards Women's Personality of the Year.

The 25-year-old signed for the Swifts in August having captained Linfield to their fourth successive Premiership title in 2019, scoring 32 goals in all competitions including five against Derry City to clinch the title.

McGuinness is in the Northern Ireland squad alongside sister Caitlin for Tuesday's crucial Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus.

"It's always great to win awards. That's what football is all about, it's about winning things," said McGuinness.

"It's great and I'm delighted with it."

McGuinness received the award ahead of her former Linfield Ladies team mate Ashley Hutton and international colleague Demi Vance.