"I don't know what goes on in his head - I wish I did," says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as he heaps praise on the hard work Alfredo Morelos does for the team as the goals dry up for the previously prolific striker. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"It's been one of the hardest periods I've had as a manager," says Celtic boss Neil Lennon following back to back defeats to Rangers and AC Milan. "But I cope with it differently now, 100 per cent." (Sunday Mail) external-link

Lewis Ferguson says it has been easy to strike up a midfield partnership with Ross McCrorie and the Aberdeen duo are relishing locking horns with Celtic's Scott Brown and Callum McGregor today. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"The players are in a good place, but all we have done is have a solid start to the season," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, who is confident his team will stay focused after their unbeaten start. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Neil Lennon backs Shane Duffy to bounce back from dental agony and prove critics wrong. (Sun) external-link

While Scott Allan has not played since August, Hibs head coach Jack Ross has paid tribute to the midfielder's tactical input as he has taken on duties scouting opposition teams. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

"We need to be strong and make sure everything that happens stays in the dressing-room," says Celtic skipper Scott Brown, who admits he doesn't pay much attention to criticism from social media and the press. (Sunday Mail) external-link

"We can turn Calvin Bassey from a rough diamond into the real deal, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Sun) external-link

Hibs boss Jack Ross is keeping his fingers crossed that left-back Lewis Stevenson has not suffered lasting damage to his ankle after he picked up an injury in yesterday's win at Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link