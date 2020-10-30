Aston Villa v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Loanee Theo Walcott has spoken of his desire to stay at Southampton beyond this season

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has an unchanged squad for Sunday's visit of Southampton.

Smith has only changed his starting line-up once in the Premier League all season, when Ross Barkley came in for Conor Hourihane.

On-loan winger Theo Walcott is available for Southampton, having been ineligible to face parent club Everton last weekend.

Moussa Djenepo, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The more I see of Southampton, the more I like them. They were excellent against Everton and put in a really good team performance.

They dealt with everything and stopped Everton from playing but they also looked lively up front. Che Adams and Nathan Redmond are a handful, and then you have Danny Ings, who scores for fun but works so hard with it.

This should be a good game but Leeds' intensity proved a bit too much for Aston Villa last time out, and I think Saints will edge it.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could earn four consecutive league wins against Aston Villa for the first time since August 1989.

Saints can match their longest Premier League unbeaten away run against one team, which stands at six matches against both Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

Villa are winless in the past seven Premier League meetings and have conceded 16 goals in the last five.

Aston Villa

The 3-0 home defeat by Leeds last time out ended Aston Villa's eight-match unbeaten league run (W6, D2).

Villa can win five of their opening six matches of a top-flight season for the third time, emulating 1906-07 and 1930-31.

Aston Villa's fifth league victory last season didn't come until their 19th fixture, on Boxing Day.

They have taken 10 points from their past four top-flight matches played on a Sunday.

Dean Smith's side have the division's best defensive record so far, conceding five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Southampton