Aston Villa v Southampton

TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith has an unchanged squad for Sunday's visit of Southampton.
Smith has only changed his starting line-up once in the Premier League all season, when Ross Barkley came in for Conor Hourihane.
On-loan winger Theo Walcott is available for Southampton, having been ineligible to face parent club Everton last weekend.
Moussa Djenepo, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu remain sidelined.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
The more I see of Southampton, the more I like them. They were excellent against Everton and put in a really good team performance.
They dealt with everything and stopped Everton from playing but they also looked lively up front. Che Adams and Nathan Redmond are a handful, and then you have Danny Ings, who scores for fun but works so hard with it.
This should be a good game but Leeds' intensity proved a bit too much for Aston Villa last time out, and I think Saints will edge it.
Prediction: 1-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton could earn four consecutive league wins against Aston Villa for the first time since August 1989.
- Saints can match their longest Premier League unbeaten away run against one team, which stands at six matches against both Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.
- Villa are winless in the past seven Premier League meetings and have conceded 16 goals in the last five.
Aston Villa
- The 3-0 home defeat by Leeds last time out ended Aston Villa's eight-match unbeaten league run (W6, D2).
- Villa can win five of their opening six matches of a top-flight season for the third time, emulating 1906-07 and 1930-31.
- Aston Villa's fifth league victory last season didn't come until their 19th fixture, on Boxing Day.
- They have taken 10 points from their past four top-flight matches played on a Sunday.
- Dean Smith's side have the division's best defensive record so far, conceding five goals and keeping three clean sheets.
Southampton
- Ten points after six games represents Southampton's best start to a season since 2014.
- Southampton's tally of 12 top-flight wins in 2020 is bettered only by Liverpool and Manchester City.
- Their only defeat in the past eight Premier League away matches came at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of this season (W4, D3, L1).
- Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has won 13 away fixtures in the Premier League, just one behind Ronald Koeman's club record tally.
- Hasenhüttl's average of 1.42 points per away game in the Premier League is the best ratio of any Southampton manager.
- Shane Long has been directly involved in 11 goals in his eight most recent Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, scoring seven and setting up four.
- Che Adams has scored six goals in 12 top-flight matches for Southampton, having failed to score in any of his first 24 appearances in the division.
- James Ward-Prowse celebrates his 26th birthday on the day of this match. The only Southampton player to score a Premier League goal on his birthday was Neil Maddison in October 1993.