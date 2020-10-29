Manchester United v Arsenal

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Arsenal's David Luiz injured his left thigh during last weekend's defeat by Leicester

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19 and so misses the game while he self-isolates.

Anthony Martial, who scored his first goal of the season against RB Leipzig on Thursday, serves the final match of a three-game ban.

Arsenal's David Luiz is set to miss out because of a thigh injury sustained during Sunday's defeat by Leicester.

Manager Mikel Arteta will bring back a host of first-team regulars who were rested for Thursday's win over Dundalk.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal defender David Luiz is out injured so I am not sure whether Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will stick with his system of playing three at the back without the Brazilian.

Arteta's side have lost three of their past four league games but during that spell it is up front where they have not really been firing.

I am going with United here, even though they did not create much against Chelsea last week either.

Their 5-0 win over RB Leipzig was obviously a very good result in the end, but a flurry of late goals and a superb performance off the bench by Marcus Rashford put a bit of a gloss on it because there wasn't much between the sides, certainly in the first half.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are winless in the past four league meetings (D2, L2).

However, they are unbeaten in 13 home league games against Arsenal since a 1-0 defeat in September 2006 (W8, D5).

The Gunners haven't kept a Premier League clean sheet at Old Trafford since 2009.

They are aiming to win back-to-back Premier League matches against Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07.

Manchester United

Manchester United have taken one point from three matches at Old Trafford this season. They haven't failed to win any of their first four home league games of the season since 1972-73.

They are without a home league win in five games, their longest such run since February 1990.

United have already conceded 12 goals, their worst defensive record after five matches of a top-flight season for 60 years.

This will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 100th game in charge of Manchester United (W55, D21, L23).

Donny van de Beek has had just 64 minutes of Premier League action in 2020-21 but has been on the pitch when United have scored five of their nine goals.

Arsenal