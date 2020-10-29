Newcastle United v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Carlo Ancelotti has yet to lose against Newcastle in the Premier League (W1, D3).

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle captain Jamal Lascelles is a doubt for Sunday's game because of a foot injury.

Brothers Sean and Matty Longstaff are now fit, and fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden is also in contention after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Injured Everton playmaker James Rodriguez will miss out and club captain Seamus Coleman is still sidelined by a hamstring strain.

Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite are in contention after ankle injuries.

Lucas Digne and Richarlison are serving suspensions for red cards.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have made an excellent start to the season despite losing at Southampton but I have a feeling they will end up empty-handed here too.

When they need a bit of luck, Newcastle seem to get it - against Tottenham and then Wolves, when they nicked a point from both.

Steve Bruce's side hang in there in a lot of games, which is essentially what they did under previous manager Rafael Benitez too.

But Bruce is trying to be a bit more offensive at times in certain games, and I think we'll see the Magpies create some chances on Sunday.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v The Rap Game UK Judge DJ Target

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle's only two victories in the past 15 Premier League meetings both came at home, in December 2014 and March 2019 (D3, L10).

There have been 50 Premier League matches between Newcastle United and Everton. The Toffees lead by 21 wins to 18, with 11 draws.

The 16 Premier League red cards in games between these sides is the third highest tally of any fixture in the division.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have won only one of their past seven Premier League home matches, failing to keep a clean sheet and conceding an average of 2.4 goals per game.

No Premier League side has registered fewer shots on target this season than Newcastle's 14.

Callum Wilson has been directly involved in five of his side's eight Premier League goals this season, scoring four and setting up one.

Steve Bruce has won only three of his 22 Premier League fixtures as a manager versus Everton (D8, L11).

Everton