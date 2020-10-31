Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Rangers will assess Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos after both picked up knocks during Thursday's Europa League win against Lech Poznan.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Every game is tough, but they are sitting at the top of the tree because they are the best side up till now.

"In the league they have been brilliant. It's up to us to work hard and do what we normally do and try to get a good result against them."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There's three points available, we want the three points, we are hungry for the three points.

"It is a quick turnaround. We have to remain focused, move on very quickly from (Thursday's) performance and win and switch our attention to a right tricky game at Rugby Park."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won four of their past five league meetings with Rangers at Rugby Park.

