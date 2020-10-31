Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock12:00RangersRangers
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Kilmarnock v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Rangers will assess Ryan Jack and Alfredo Morelos after both picked up knocks during Thursday's Europa League win against Lech Poznan.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "Every game is tough, but they are sitting at the top of the tree because they are the best side up till now.

"In the league they have been brilliant. It's up to us to work hard and do what we normally do and try to get a good result against them."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "There's three points available, we want the three points, we are hungry for the three points.

"It is a quick turnaround. We have to remain focused, move on very quickly from (Thursday's) performance and win and switch our attention to a right tricky game at Rugby Park."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have won four of their past five league meetings with Rangers at Rugby Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1210202832532
2Celtic1182128101826
3Hibernian127321710724
4Aberdeen117221711623
5Dundee Utd134451017-716
6Kilmarnock114251513214
7Motherwell114251313014
8Ross County13337822-1412
9St Johnstone12327916-711
10Livingston133281322-911
11St Mirren10217615-97
12Hamilton112181325-127
