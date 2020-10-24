Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Paula Myllyoja has been capped twice by her country

Women's European Championship qualifying: Finland v Scotland Venue: Helsinki Football Stadium Date: Tuesday, 27 October Kick-off: 16:15 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Finland's Paula Myllyoja has tested positive for Covid-19 and seven other players are isolating before Tuesday's meeting with Scotland.

Goalkeeper Myllyoja, 36, was informed on Friday she had tested positive, while the others are observing "relative isolation".

Those players are taking meals and travelling to training separately from the rest of the squad.

The squad will be tested again on Sunday.

The Finnish FA say they are following the "corona protocol" carefully.

Myllyoja is Finland's reserve goalkeeper and plays her club football in Italy with Bari.

Finland, managed by former Scotland coach Anna Signeul, are top of European Championship Qualifying Group E with 10 points from four games. The Scots have won all three of their matches, including Friday's victory against Albania.