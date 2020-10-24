Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Maxime Lestienne (left) is one of three Standard Leige players to test positive more Covid-19

Three more players from Rangers' Europa League opponents Standard Liege have tested positive for Covid-19.

Maxime Lestienne started against Rangers on Thursday, while Eden Shamir was an unused substitute.

Both players, alongside Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, will now miss the meeting with Benfica next week.

The Belgian club were without three players and their goalkeeping coach for the 2-0 defeat to Rangers after they tested positive earlier in the week.

A statement said: "We received the results on Saturday early afternoon and it showed that Maxime, Eden and Abdoul are positive.

"The affected players were immediately quarantined and will therefore not be present at the training that is scheduled this afternoon at 16:00."