Fulham have conceded a joint-worst 14 goals this season - the same as Liverpool

Fulham and Sheffield United lost again to take an unwanted place on a list of clubs that have made the worst starts to a Premier League season.

The Cottagers were beaten 2-1 at home by Crystal Palace on Saturday while a battling Sheffield United lost 2-1 at Anfield, leaving both sides with just one point from six matches.

Scott Parker's side remain rooted to the bottom of the table, level on points with Sheffield United and Burnley, who have only played four times and face Tottenham on Monday.

It is still early in the season, so do the Londoners and the Blades have hope - or does history suggest they are doomed already?

What do the numbers show?

The bad news for the duo is that only two sides have fared worse after the first six games of a Premier League campaign.

Crystal Palace lost all six of their opening matches three seasons ago but managed a remarkable recovery under Roy Hodgson to not only avoid relegation but finish in 11th place.

In the 2009-10 campaign, Portsmouth also lost their opening six matches and picked up just seven wins to finish rooted to the bottom of the table, a huge 16 points from safety.

A further 11 teams have claimed a solitary point from their opening six top-flight games and of those sides, only Sunderland (2013-14), Newcastle (1999-00), Southampton (1998-99) and Blackburn (1996-97) managed to stay up come May.

Defeat was tough to take - Parker

Speaking after the loss to Palace, manager Scott Parker told BBC Match of the Day: "That's just where we are. This team is learning about the dynamics and the fine margins of this division.

"I see big improvements, this is a young team playing against a team established in this division and who know their way around it.

"I hate losing and we need to pick up wins quick."

Where can improvements be made?

The Cottagers have conceded 14 goals so far despite having had more possession against four of the six sides they have faced.

Against Palace on Saturday, Fulham had 66% of the ball yet failed to win the game.

Captain Tom Cairney, who netted a stunning, long-range consolation in the game, said: "It's been the story of the season. We've dominated possession in games and had more shots, but we can't seem to keep teams out."

At the top end of the pitch, Cairney's injury-time strike avoided the prospect of going three home games without scoring but their profligacy in front of goal has seen Fulham convert just five of their 76 shots this term.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, have scored a joint-low three goals so far this campaign, although they did look more like the side who impressed last season in Saturday's loss at Anfield.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "I thought we did enough to get a result from the game. It was more like us, more aggressive and more competitive."

Relegation six-pointer coming up?

Fulham's next fixture is huge, hosting fellow strugglers West Brom on Monday, 2 November.

With two draws and three losses, the Baggies have not made the best of starts on their return to the top flight and head to Brighton this Monday in search of their first win.

Sheffield United face a daunting home match against Manchester City next up.

