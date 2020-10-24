Dutch Eredivisie
VVV-VenloVVV-Venlo0AjaxAjax13

Ajax hammer VVV-Venlo in Eredivisie record 13-0 win

Lassina Traore
Lassina Traore scored five goals in a ruthless display from Ajax

Dutch giants Ajax recorded the biggest victory in Eredivisie history with a 13-0 thrashing at mid-table side VVV-Venlo, who had a player sent off.

Ajax, who lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, surpassed their previous record - a 12-1 win over Vitesse in 1972.

Teenager Lassina Traore scored five, while Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, 20, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, scored twice.

Dusan Tadic, Antony, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez scored the rest.

Defender Christian Kum, 35, was sent off for VVV-Venlo in the second half with the team already trailing 4-0.

Burkina Faso international Traore, 19, scored the most goals in a Dutch top-flight match since September 2019, when Donyell Malen netted the same amount for PSV Eindhoven against Vitesse.

He also became the first Ajax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie match since Marco van Basten in 1985 (six) and the first from the club to record three assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017.

Traore was two goals short of the Eredivisie record set by former Middlesbrough striker Afonso Alves, who scored seven for Heerenveen against Heracles in October 2007.

Biggest wins in Eredivisie history
1) VVV-Venlo 0-13 Ajax (24/10/2020)2) Ajax 12-1 Vitesse (19/05/1972)
3) DOS Utrecht 10-0 SHS (14/12/1958)4) Feyenoord 10-0 NAC Breda (08/12/1963)
5) PSV 10-0 Go Ahead Eagles (13/10/1973)6) PSV 10-0 Volendam (18/04/1998)
7) PSV 10-0 Feyenoord (24/10/2010)

In terms of biggest winning margins, Ajax's victory on Saturday was not only the largest in Eredivisie history, but joint-second in the club's history in all competitions.

Ajax's biggest win was back in 1984 when they hammered Differdange 14-0 in the Europa League (previously the Uefa Cup).

It was the first time in a decade that any team were able to score at least 10 goals in a single Eredivisie game since PSV recorded a 10-0 win over Feyenoord.

On a day to forget for VVV-Venlo, it was the biggest defeat in the club's history, surpassing the previous record which was a 10-1 loss to FC Eindhoven in the Eerste Divisie in 1964.

In the Eredivisie, their previous heaviest defeats were by seven-goal margins to Ajax, Heracles Almelo and AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax's biggest wins

Line-ups

VVV-Venlo

  • 16van Crooij
  • 2Pachonik
  • 14KumBooked at 52mins
  • 3Swinkels
  • 26Schmitz
  • 21LinthorstSubstituted forvan Dijckat 69'minutes
  • 6PostBooked at 18minsSubstituted forRoemerat 45'minutes
  • 27HunteSubstituted forGelmiat 55'minutes
  • 8MachachSubstituted forJanssenat 45'minutes
  • 11GiakoumakisSubstituted forEssanoussiat 79'minutes
  • 10van Crooij

Substitutes

  • 4Gelmi
  • 5Schäfer
  • 7Hupperts
  • 9Coric
  • 15Janssen
  • 17Dekker
  • 18van Dijck
  • 19Roemer
  • 22Verbong
  • 24Essanoussi
  • 25Arias
  • 30Craenmehr

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 5Klaiber
  • 3Schuurs
  • 17BlindSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
  • 31TagliaficoSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
  • 6Klaassen
  • 8GravenberchSubstituted forHuntelaarat 70'minutes
  • 39dos SantosSubstituted forLabyadat 70'minutes
  • 18Ekkelenkamp
  • 10TadicSubstituted forPromesat 45'minutes
  • 23Traoré

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 4Álvarez
  • 7Neres Campos
  • 9Huntelaar
  • 11Promes
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 19Labyad
  • 21Martínez
  • 25Taylor
  • 33Kotarski
Referee:
Danny Makkelie

Match Stats

Home TeamVVV-VenloAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home3
Away45
Shots on Target
Home0
Away23
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Wassim Essanoussi.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Lukas Schmitz.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tobias Pachonik.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaas Jan Huntelaar.

  7. Post update

    Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Yahcuroo Roemer (VVV-Venlo).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lassina Traoré.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Sean Klaiber (Ajax).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zakaria Labyad (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Arjan Swinkels.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Wassim Essanoussi replaces Georgios Giakoumakis.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 12. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tobias Pachonik (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yahcuroo Roemer.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th October 2020

  • VVV-VenloVVV-Venlo0AjaxAjax13
  • FC UtrechtFC Utrecht2FC TwenteFC Twente1
  • PEC ZwollePEC Zwolle19:00Willem IIWillem II
  • sc Heerenveensc Heerenveen20:00FC EmmenFC Emmen

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax65012432115
2PSV Eindhoven5410113813
3Vitesse540192712
4Feyenoord5320125711
5FC Twente6321115611
6sc Heerenveen531187110
7FC Utrecht52307439
8FC Groningen521246-27
9PEC Zwolle512267-15
10VVV-Venlo6123922-135
11AZ Alkmaar4040101004
12Willem II5113610-44
13RKC Waalwijk511338-54
14Heracles Almelo511339-64
15FC Emmen5032811-33
16ADO Den Haag5104410-63
17Fortuna Sittard5023612-62
18Sparta Rotterdam5023512-72
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

