Match ends, VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13.
Dutch giants Ajax recorded the biggest victory in Eredivisie history with a 13-0 thrashing at mid-table side VVV-Venlo, who had a player sent off.
Ajax, who lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, surpassed their previous record - a 12-1 win over Vitesse in 1972.
Teenager Lassina Traore scored five, while Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, 20, and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, scored twice.
Dusan Tadic, Antony, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez scored the rest.
Defender Christian Kum, 35, was sent off for VVV-Venlo in the second half with the team already trailing 4-0.
Burkina Faso international Traore, 19, scored the most goals in a Dutch top-flight match since September 2019, when Donyell Malen netted the same amount for PSV Eindhoven against Vitesse.
He also became the first Ajax player to record five goals in an Eredivisie match since Marco van Basten in 1985 (six) and the first from the club to record three assists in a league match since Frenkie de Jong in 2017.
Traore was two goals short of the Eredivisie record set by former Middlesbrough striker Afonso Alves, who scored seven for Heerenveen against Heracles in October 2007.
|Biggest wins in Eredivisie history
|1) VVV-Venlo 0-13 Ajax (24/10/2020)
|2) Ajax 12-1 Vitesse (19/05/1972)
|3) DOS Utrecht 10-0 SHS (14/12/1958)
|4) Feyenoord 10-0 NAC Breda (08/12/1963)
|5) PSV 10-0 Go Ahead Eagles (13/10/1973)
|6) PSV 10-0 Volendam (18/04/1998)
|7) PSV 10-0 Feyenoord (24/10/2010)
In terms of biggest winning margins, Ajax's victory on Saturday was not only the largest in Eredivisie history, but joint-second in the club's history in all competitions.
Ajax's biggest win was back in 1984 when they hammered Differdange 14-0 in the Europa League (previously the Uefa Cup).
It was the first time in a decade that any team were able to score at least 10 goals in a single Eredivisie game since PSV recorded a 10-0 win over Feyenoord.
On a day to forget for VVV-Venlo, it was the biggest defeat in the club's history, surpassing the previous record which was a 10-1 loss to FC Eindhoven in the Eerste Divisie in 1964.
In the Eredivisie, their previous heaviest defeats were by seven-goal margins to Ajax, Heracles Almelo and AZ Alkmaar.
Line-ups
VVV-Venlo
- 16van Crooij
- 2Pachonik
- 14KumBooked at 52mins
- 3Swinkels
- 26Schmitz
- 21LinthorstSubstituted forvan Dijckat 69'minutes
- 6PostBooked at 18minsSubstituted forRoemerat 45'minutes
- 27HunteSubstituted forGelmiat 55'minutes
- 8MachachSubstituted forJanssenat 45'minutes
- 11GiakoumakisSubstituted forEssanoussiat 79'minutes
- 10van Crooij
Substitutes
- 4Gelmi
- 5Schäfer
- 7Hupperts
- 9Coric
- 15Janssen
- 17Dekker
- 18van Dijck
- 19Roemer
- 22Verbong
- 24Essanoussi
- 25Arias
- 30Craenmehr
Ajax
- 24Onana
- 5Klaiber
- 3Schuurs
- 17BlindSubstituted forÁlvarezat 70'minutes
- 31TagliaficoSubstituted forMartínezat 45'minutes
- 6Klaassen
- 8GravenberchSubstituted forHuntelaarat 70'minutes
- 39dos SantosSubstituted forLabyadat 70'minutes
- 18Ekkelenkamp
- 10TadicSubstituted forPromesat 45'minutes
- 23Traoré
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 4Álvarez
- 7Neres Campos
- 9Huntelaar
- 11Promes
- 12Mazraoui
- 19Labyad
- 21Martínez
- 25Taylor
- 33Kotarski
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away45
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away23
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Wassim Essanoussi.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Lukas Schmitz.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tobias Pachonik.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Klaas Jan Huntelaar.
Post update
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yahcuroo Roemer (VVV-Venlo).
Goal!
Goal! VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 13. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.
Post update
Attempt missed. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lassina Traoré.
Post update
Hand ball by Sean Klaiber (Ajax).
Post update
Attempt saved. Zakaria Labyad (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Quincy Promes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Quincy Promes (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Lisandro Martínez tries a through ball, but Quincy Promes is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lassina Traoré (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Arjan Swinkels.
Substitution
Substitution, VVV-Venlo. Wassim Essanoussi replaces Georgios Giakoumakis.
Goal!
Goal! VVV-Venlo 0, Ajax 12. Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Zakaria Labyad.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tobias Pachonik (VVV-Venlo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yahcuroo Roemer.
- Cillian Murphy: Peaky Blinders star shares a chill playlist
- The Yungblud Podcast: Fun, chaos and modern-day dilemmas