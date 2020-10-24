Irish Premiership: Larne edge out Carrick in derby
Larne maintained their perfect start to the Irish Premiership season with a hard-fought 2-1 east Antrim derby win over neighbours Carrick Rangers.
Andy Mitchell netted a first-half penalty to give Larne the lead at Taylor's Avenue after Chris Rodgers' challenge on David McDaid.
Substitute Mark Randall's header put the visitors in a commanding position.
Caolan Loughran's late penalty for Rangers made for an uncomfortable final few minutes for Tiernan Lynch's men.
A largely forgettable first half sparked into life three minutes before the interval when Carrick were awarded a hotly-disputed penalty following Rodgers' challenge on McDaid on the edge of the penalty area.
Referee Evan Boyce's decision sparked a brief flare-up between players from both sides but when the dust settled, Mitchell fired home from 12 yards, despite Carrick keeper Aaron Hogg getting a hand to the ball.
Carrick tried hard to find a way back into the match in the second half and Larne keeper Conor Devlin produced outstanding saves to deny Lloyd Anderson and a Loughran free kick, while at the other end, Hogg produced a fabulous full-length stop to thwart Marty Donnelly.
However, former Cliftonville winger Donnelly was involved in Larne's second goal on 81 minutes when his inswinging free kick was met by a powerful header from substitute Randall.
Randall's next major contribution was less positive for his side, though, as he conceded an 84th minute penalty for a challenge on Lloyd Anderson.
Loughran blasted the spot kick under the body of Devlin but Niall Currie's men were unable to force an equaliser as they fell to a second successive defeat.