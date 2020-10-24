Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Doherty scores the opener for Coleraine at Shamrock Park

Coleraine chalked up their first Premiership win of the campaign thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Ben Doherty netted the opener from the rebound after his penalty was saved before Ports boss Matthew Tipton was dismissed for protesting a decision.

Jamie Glackin swept in to make it 2-0 early in the second half while Ports striker Lee Bonis was red-carded.

James McLaughlin fired into the bottom corner to seal the points late on.

More to follow...